$774.22 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report $774.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $775.15 million and the lowest is $773.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $806.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,401. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

