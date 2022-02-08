81,000 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGPI. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,331,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,855,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,413,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,540,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

GGPI opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.