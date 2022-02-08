900 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,332. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,966,987. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

