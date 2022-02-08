Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Receives $47.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

AADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AADI stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $407.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). On average, research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $7,605,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,552,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,689,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

