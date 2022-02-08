Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$ EPS.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.64. 221,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.