Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABDN. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abrdn to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.72) target price on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.81).
Abrdn stock opened at GBX 244.40 ($3.30) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.32. Abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 226.10 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.
Abrdn Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Further Reading
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.