Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABDN. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abrdn to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.72) target price on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.81).

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 244.40 ($3.30) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.32. Abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 226.10 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

In other Abrdn news, insider Hannah Grove acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($102,636.92). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($220,554.43).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

