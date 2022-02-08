Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 125,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,516. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

