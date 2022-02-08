Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $57.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GOLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
