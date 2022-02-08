Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0074 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $172,944.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,911.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.88 or 0.07098053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00305803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.41 or 0.00762980 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00071685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.77 or 0.00416611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00230202 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

