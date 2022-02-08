Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. Adient has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Adient by 440.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,688 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adient by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adient by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,274,000 after purchasing an additional 87,494 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

