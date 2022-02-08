Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.