Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.42. The stock had a trading volume of 287,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,508,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,990 shares of company stock worth $51,765,748. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

