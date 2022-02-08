Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.59 million, a PE ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

