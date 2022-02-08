Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 105.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

