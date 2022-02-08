Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 927.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 87,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,801 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLUE opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.