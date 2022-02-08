Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 436 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,724 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148 in the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

