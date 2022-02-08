Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,025 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arcimoto worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arcimoto by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FUV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

