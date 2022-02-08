AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

AECOM stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

