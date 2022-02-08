AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.38. 1,043,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

