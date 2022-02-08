AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. AECOM has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

