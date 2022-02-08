Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$21.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.52.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.54. 143,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,360. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.58 and a 12-month high of C$22.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

