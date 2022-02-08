Aeternity Achieves Market Cap of $36.06 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $36.06 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,343,516 coins and its circulating supply is 350,522,572 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

