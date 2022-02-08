Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on A. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

