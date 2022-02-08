Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,749 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

AEM opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.