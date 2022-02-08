Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.37) to GBX 195 ($2.64) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

AAF stock opened at GBX 134.48 ($1.82) on Monday. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 163.14 ($2.21). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

