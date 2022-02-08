Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.30. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 206 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $8,439,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 919,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 746,983 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

