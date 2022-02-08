Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises about 0.3% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $685.39. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $597.23 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $665.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.06.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

