Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Decreased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 253,415 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Allegion worth $72,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Allegion by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

Shares of ALLE opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

