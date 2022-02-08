Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

