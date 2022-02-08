Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Kearny Financial worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 177.2% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 264,800 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $995.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $268,490. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

