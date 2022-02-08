Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 103,145.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.00%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

