Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.04% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 18.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.32 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

