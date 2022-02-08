Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Delek US worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.92. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 123,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

