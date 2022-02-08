Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of James River Group worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JRVR opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.