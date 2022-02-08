Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of PBF Energy worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 207,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PBF Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after buying an additional 137,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PBF opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.
PBF Energy Profile
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
