Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,621,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,034.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,019.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,070.73.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

