Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 862 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADPT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

ADPT stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,638 shares of company stock worth $769,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

