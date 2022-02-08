Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allied Esports Entertainment.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 173,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $325,340.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,345,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,518 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AESE opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.