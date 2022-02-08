Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
AMOT stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $515.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.
About Allied Motion Technologies
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
