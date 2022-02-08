Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

AMOT stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $515.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

