AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Down 1.5% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $118,712.93 and $10.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00027232 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 278.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

