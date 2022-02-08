Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of AOSL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $829,165. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.