Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Up 8%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.77. 21,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 653,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $829,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

