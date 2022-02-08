Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $766,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 481.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 523,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,552,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $137,836,000 after buying an additional 62,236 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 102,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $222.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.