Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.40.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $274.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.82. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $223.36 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

