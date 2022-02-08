Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,256 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $386,823,000 after purchasing an additional 442,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,653,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $326,697,000 after purchasing an additional 342,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,306 shares of company stock worth $833,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

