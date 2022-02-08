Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMADY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

AMADY opened at $69.10 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of -94.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

