Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $12.98 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $12.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $13.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,158.71 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,253.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3,355.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

