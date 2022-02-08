Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,200.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,158.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,253.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,355.65. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

