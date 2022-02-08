Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,500.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,158.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,253.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3,355.65. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $544,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

