Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,625.00 at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,158.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,355.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,691,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

